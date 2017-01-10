Krispy Kreme Opens 1st Chicago-Area Location

Krispy Kreme opened its first Chicago-area store in south suburban Homewood Tuesday.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. at the new location in the 1700 block of Halsted. The first 100 customers, many of whom waited in line overnight, were given either one free dozen of glazed donuts every week for a year, or one free dozen a month.

It is one of eight Krispy Kreme locations planned that will open in Cook County by 2020, with a new rebranded design that aims to create a “welcoming” environment where customers can relax and enjoy their signature doughnuts, including new seasonal recipes, and its new premium coffee that is ground fresh with each serving, the company said.

Krispy Kreme’s Homewood storefront, located at 17815 S. Halsted Street, will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a drive-thru open 24 hours every day.

The company is also offering a free doughnut for anyone who downloads its app. For more information, visit krispykremechi.com.