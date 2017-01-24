Kris Bryant Gives 1st Inside Look at His Wedding Ceremony, Reception

Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in attendance during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant gave fans the first inside look at his wedding Monday night.

Bryant released a video on Instagram and Twitter giving a glimpse of the intimate ceremony and reception, teasing to an extended version which he says will be coming soon.

“Little wedding video teaser!” Bryant wrote in the posts. “Can’t wait for the whole thing!”

Little wedding video teaser! Can't wait for the whole thing! 📽: @newflyfilms A video posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Kris and Jessica Bryant tied the knot earlier this month in his hometown of Las Vegas. The two were engaged in December 2015 after eight years together.