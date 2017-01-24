Kris Bryant Gives 1st Inside Look at His Wedding Ceremony, Reception

Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant gave fans the first inside look at his wedding Monday night.
Bryant released a video on Instagram and Twitter giving a glimpse of the intimate ceremony and reception, teasing to an extended version which he says will be coming soon.
“Little wedding video teaser!” Bryant wrote in the posts. “Can’t wait for the whole thing!”
Kris and Jessica Bryant tied the knot earlier this month in his hometown of Las Vegas. The two were engaged in December 2015 after eight years together.
