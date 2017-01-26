Kris Bryant Gets Big Honor From Trading Card Company

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.

Baseball cards may not have the widespread appeal that they used to, but there’s still something cool about them, and for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, this year’s Topps set is definitely one that he’s going to want to collect.

That’s because the star slugger, who won the 2016 National League MVP award as he helped the Cubs to their first World Series championship in 108 years, will get the honor of being card No. 1 in this year’s set, the card manufacturer announced on Thursday.

The cards will be available for sale in early February, and will be available at a variety of retailers and on Topps’ official website.

Last season, the number one card honor went to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who won a fan vote contest for the distinction.

During his brief career, Bryant has already won a slew of honors, including two All-Star Game appearances, an MVP award, and National League Rookie of the Year honors. His WAR of 13.6 is the highest of any player ever in their first two seasons in baseball, and his 2016 numbers were monstrous, as he clubbed 39 home runs and drove in 102 RBI for the Cubs.

He also scored a league-high 121 runs, cut his strikeout total by nearly 50 punchouts, and raised his batting average by 17 points.