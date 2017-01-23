Kings of Leon Postpones Show at United Center Due to Illness

Artist Caleb Followill of the Kings of Leon performs at the Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Bash on Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Fans of Kings of Leon will have to wait a few more weeks to see the band in Chicago after Monday night’s show at the United Center was canceled.

Kings of Leon announced in a post on Facebook that the show was postponed until March 8 as the band's drummer recovers from pneumonia.

“Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest,” the band wrote on its Facebook page Sunday. “Therefore tonight’s show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9. Additionally, the Monday January 23rd show in Chicago will be postponed until March 8.”

The United Center said tickets for Monday’s show will be honored on March 8 or refunded at point of purchase.