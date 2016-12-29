Kanye West Reveals His New Year's Resolution for 2017

Kanye West’s New Year’s resolution is short and sweet.

The hip-hop star was asked to reveal his resolution for 2017 by reporters on his way out of a health club in Los Angeles. A reporter asked if his resolution was to “take over the world,” but the rapper responded with a more touching answer.

“I just want everybody to be happy,” he said in video published Tuesday.

West has made few public appearances since abruptly canceling his Saint Pablo tour and spending more than a week in the hospital for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in late November.

Most recently, he met with Donald Trump to discuss what he called “multi-cultural issues,” including violence in Chicago.

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," West tweeted after the meeting. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," he added.

West made headlines after promising to run for president in 2020 at the 2015 Video Music Awards and has recently alluded to his own campaign – albeit delayed. He tweeted earlier this month using the hashtag "#2024.”

It appears, however, that goal may be saved for a future resolution.