With Chris Sale gone from the South Side, the Chicago White Sox needed a new pitcher to take the ball on Opening Day, and on Friday Rick Renteria made his selection for the important job.

The White Sox announced that Jose Quintana will make the team’s Opening Day start when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, Apr. 3. Quintana, who had a 13-12 record with a 3.20 ERA last season, has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, but it appears the Sox are poised to keep him at least for now as he starts their first game of the new season.

Quintana has had a spectacular spring both for the White Sox and for the Colombian squad in the World Baseball Classic. Against Team USA in that tournament, Quintana carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his start, and he replicated that feat in Thursday’s White Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds, as he baffled the team’s hitters throughout his start.

Quintana will be the fourth different pitcher to start an Opening Day game for the White Sox since Mark Buehrle started four consecutive openers. Sale started the first game of the season in 2013, 2014, and 2016, and Jeff Samardzija and John Danks each started the team’s opener during that stretch.

The White Sox will open the 2017 regular season with a home game on April 3 against the Tigers, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10pm at the newly renamed Guaranteed Rate Field.