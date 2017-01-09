Jonathan Toews Pays Up on Lost Bet to Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews isn’t used to losing at anything, as he has won two Olympic gold medals and three Stanley Cups in his illustrious career, but after losing a bet to Patrick Kane this week, he paid the piper on Sunday night.

Toews, an alum of Team Canada’s World Junior Championships squad, made a bet with Kane, an American alum, that the Maple Leaf-wearing team would triumph over Team USA in the WJC title game last week. The Americans ended up winning 5-4, and as a result, Toews was forced to wear a Team USA jersey after the Blackhawks’ win on Sunday night.

Here, for the first and probably the last time, is Toews wearing a Team USA jersey:

@TeamCanada I feel your pain but I would still make this bet any day... get em next year. #WJCpic.twitter.com/EOROf2xBF1 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) January 9, 2017

Naturally Toews has plenty to console himself with after such a defeat. He has beaten Kane at nearly every opportunity on the international stage, including in the gold medal game at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and in the World Cup of Hockey during the fall of 2016. Kane’s revenge may have been sweet on Sunday, but beating Toews on the ice seems to be an even more difficult challenge.