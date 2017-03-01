Jonathan Toews Named NHL's First Star for February

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues at the United Center on February 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Blues 4-2.

After a blistering month that saw his team win nine of its 10 games, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews received a big-time honor on Wednesday as he was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of February.

Toews racked up 18 points in 10 February games, with seven goals and 11 assists to his credit. Three of those goals came in a hat trick against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 21, one of five multi-point games that the center put up in the month.

Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators was given Second Star honors, as he scored 11 goals, and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby was named the Third Star after posting an impressive 8-0-1 record in his nine appearances.

For Toews, his scoring outburst could not have come at a better time. The Blackhawks shot up the Western Conference standings as he put the puck in the net, and they have trimmed Minnesota’s lead to five points in the Central and seen their advantage over Nashville for the second spot balloon to 10 points with 20 games to go in the season.

The Blackhawks will next take the ice on Wednesday night when they battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center.