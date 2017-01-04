Head coach John Fox of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears went 3-13 during the 2016 season, and despite taking steps back in some areas of the game, it does appear that there will not be sweeping changes to the team's coaching staff.

During their postseason press conference Wednesday, head coach John Fox and G.M. Ryan Pace laid out some of their plans for the offseason, and one of the top items on the agenda was discussing the status of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"Our coordinators are intact," Fox said, seemingly confirming that both Loggains and Fangio will be back next season.

Pace elaborated on those sentiments later in the press conference, saying that he and Fox have worked in close consultation to make determinations about who will remain with the team for next season.

"I'm comfortable with that," he said. "Obviously John and I have a close relationship and we can talk about the staff all the time. I'm confident in this coaching staff."

The Bears had one of the lowest ranked offenses in the league in the first year under Loggains, who replaced Adam Gase in the position after he went to Miami to take over as head coach of the Dolphins.

Fangio's defense, despite going through significant injury issues with players like Kyle Fuller, Danny Trevathan, and Eddie Goldman, ended up as one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, finishing seventh in that category. They also allowed 346.8 yards per game, ranking them right in the middle of the league.

There will be at least one change on the coaching staff for next season, as running back coach Stan Drayton will leave the team and become an assistant head coach at the University of Texas next season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune also reported that offensive line coach Dave Magazu and assistant defensive backs coach Sam Garnes have been fired by the team, but neither move was confirmed by Fox or Pace on Wednesday.