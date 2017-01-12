Joe Maddon Amused by Criticism of World Series Decisions

If there is one thing that sports fans enjoy doing more than yelling until they’re hoarse or drinking beer and hanging out with their friends, it’s second-guessing the decisions of coaches and managers, and that’s what Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has had to deal with this offseason.

Fans and media alike have questioned Maddon’s decisions in the postseason, especially when it came to his usage of closer Aroldis Chapman during the team’s World Series victory. Chapman himself questioned those choices too, adding fuel to the fire, but Maddon has taken a bemused approach to the criticism.

“I find it humorous that people want to go there,” Maddon told reporters on Wednesday. “After all, we won 103 games. We had to beat the Giants, the Dodgers, and the Indians to win the World Series. And people want to focus on one moment where I totally disagree with them, and I can’t convince them of that.

“There’s nothing I can do about perception and interpretation. What I did I had planned before the game began,” he added.

Maddon was criticized by Chapman and some in the media for the high number of pitches he made the closer throw during the postseason. Those questions and critiques became even stronger after Game 7, when Chapman could barely touch 100 MPH with his fastball and gave up two runs to the Cleveland Indians before settling down and forcing a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Maddon was also criticized by Miguel Montero for not using the veteran catcher more during the postseason, but although he hasn’t talked to him yet about his comments following the World Series, Maddon said that the pair will get together before the season starts.

“I’m sure we’ll talk,” he said. “Miggy likes to talk.”