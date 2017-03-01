Jimmy Garoppolo Likely Won't be Traded: Report

Jimmy Garoppolo of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

One of the Chicago Bears’ potential quarterback options for next season is seemingly off the table, as the New England Patriots aren’t planning to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

That news, which comes from a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is certainly unwelcome for teams like the Bears, who are wanting to upgrade at the quarterback position and are unsure of whether they should use the third overall pick in the NFL Draft on a player at that spot.

While there is still a chance that New England could make a trade if the price is right, the news likely means that the Bears will have to shift gears as they resume their search. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was franchise tagged by the team, taking him off the board as well, leaving only veterans like Tony Romo and Brian Hoyer as options for the Bears if they want to go that route.

If the Bears decide to go young, they have some options as well. Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky are likely going to be the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft, but players like Texas Tech’s Pat Mahomes, Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer, and Miami signal-caller Brad Kaaya could also be on the Bears’ radar.

In terms of in-house options, the Bears could stick with Hoyer for next season, or they could give Matt Barkley a chance to start.