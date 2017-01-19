Jimmy Butler Named Eastern Conference All-Star Starter

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler is having a monster season, and he's been rewarded for his play with a starting spot in next month's NBA All-Star Game.

Butler, who is averaging 24.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, will make his first career start in the game and will make his third All-Star appearance overall as he joins a talented group of stars.

Joining Butler at the game will be Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they narrowly missed out on having a second starter, as Dwyane Wade was narrowly defeated in voting to be a starting guard on the roster. Wade cleaned up in fan voting, finishing in second, but in voting by players and coaches, he fell behind and ultimately did not make it onto the team.

Wade could still be named an All-Star reserve, as those players will be named at a future date.

The game, originally slated to be played in Charlotte, will instead take place in New Orleans on Feb. 19, and will air on TNT.