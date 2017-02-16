Jillian Michaels Cancels Spring Tour, Including Suburban Event

All dates for Jillian Michaels’ spring tour were abruptly canceled this week, including an event in a north Chicago suburb.

The health and wellness expert best known for her role on “The Biggest Loser” was slated to appear at a May 11 event at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

A message on the theatre’s website Thursday read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, all dates for the upcoming Jillian Michaels 2017 tour has been canceled.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for the event can call or email the theatre for a refund.

The tour was set to hit more than a dozen other cities in April and May, but messages across ticketing sites for those events echoed the one posted by the Genesee Theatre.

Michaels has not yet publicly addressed the news. Further details on the tour’s cancellation remain unclear.