Jay Cutler to Be Released by Bears: Report

By James Neveau

    A move that was widely seen as inevitable will finally happen on Thursday, as the Chicago Bears will reportedly release quarterback Jay Cutler.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Cutler asked for his release from the team, and the Bears agreed to the request.

    Cutler joined the Bears after being traded from the Denver Broncos in 2009, and he went on to set all kinds of records with the team for passing yards and touchdowns. Unfortunately, that success also came with a lot of down times, and he ends his Bears career with a 51-51 record and just one playoff appearance.

    During his Bears career, Cutler set team records for passing yards (23,443) and touchdowns (154).

    For now, Cutler will have several options on what the next step in his career will be. The New York Jets are rumored to have interest in his services, but he could also choose to retire if the right opportunity doesn't present itself.

    We'll have more on this story as it develops.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

