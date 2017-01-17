Actress Kristin Cavallari attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party presented with FIJI Water at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chicago Bears fans may be unimpressed with Jay Cutler’s performance as quarterback, but his wife Kristin Cavallari can’t stop gushing over how he’s doing as husband and father to their three children.

In a series of Instagram photos Monday, the designer and former reality star gave thanks to her husband for not one, but two, big birthday surprises he gave her to celebrate her 30th birthday.

"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy," Cavallari captioned a photo of the two. "Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a 'surprise' trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks babe... you will probably never see this."

Photos showed the two soaking up the sun on a boat and strolling the streets of Sayulita, a village about 25 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

It was the second celebration Cutler planned for his wife’s milestone birthday. On Jan. 5 he threw a surprise party at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago’s West Loop.

“This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday,” Cavallari wrote in an Instagram post after the event. “He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life.”

Cutler and Cavallari were wed in Nashville in June 2013. The two first started dating after meeting at Chicago's Market restaurant in 2010. They now have three children together, two sons and a daughter.

When Cutler popped the question, it was not as romantic.

"It was so silly," Cavallari told E! News at the time. "I was in the airport, leaving Chicago. We had just spent however many days together and we were texting and somehow it came up, like, 'Oh, shall we get married?' We're like, 'Yeah, OK.' And then he sent my ring in the mail. So I actually had my ring sitting at home for a couple of weeks before I put it on."

That's right — it somehow came up as they were texting, and he just mailed her the ring.

To be fair, it was his second proposal. He proposed while they were on vacation in Mexico in April of 2011, but they called off the engagement three months later before getting back together again.

The Bears' all-time leading passer, Cutler was placed on season-ending injured reserve in December after undergoing shoulder surgery. The 33-year-old quarterback suffered a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder during a loss to the New York Giants weeks earlier.

With the surgery, there are fresh questions on whether it's the end of the road for Cutler in Chicago, as he has no guaranteed money left on the seven-year contract extension he signed in 2014. At 33, he was limited to five games because of a thumb injury and then a torn right labrum that led to him being placed on injured reserve. And after eight seasons and only one playoff win, it's entirely possible that the team could decide to go in a different direction in the future.

Then again, the Bears have no logical long-term replacement on the roster. That's an issue they need to address, whether they keep Cutler or bring in another veteran.