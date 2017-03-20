Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez has been putting on quite a show in the World Baseball Classic as part of a Puerto Rico squad that has won all seven games they’ve played thus far, and he added another staggering entry to his personal highlight reel Monday.

Baez, who picked up two more hits and a couple of strong defensive plays in Puerto Rico’s 4-3 triumph over the Netherlands, helped his team advance to the championship game with his effort, but once again it was his baserunning that left fans with their jaws dropped to the floor.

In the fourth inning of the game and with one out, Baez took off for third base, and it appeared that he was going to be dead to rights as the ball beat him to the bag with plenty of time to spare. Seemingly unfazed by the rules of time and space, Baez instead pulled off his patented swim move around the tag and got into the bag safely:

After video review, Baez was ruled to be safe, and although Puerto Rico ultimately couldn’t score him, his prowess on the base paths once again left baseball fans in awe.

Baez and Puerto Rico will take part in Wednesday’s WBC championship game, as the squad will take on either Team USA or Japan at Dodger Stadium.