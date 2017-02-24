Javier Baez Unveils New Tattoo Ahead of Cubs' Spring Opener

Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez got a tattoo of the Major League Baseball logo on his neck before he made the big leagues, but at least with his new ink he showed some more patience.

On Friday, Baez unveiled his latest tattoo, an homage to the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship. Needless to say, Baez didn’t go with just a logo or some text, and instead he went for the gusto:

Baez’s new tattoo isn’t the only thing he did to make waves on Friday. He also showed off a speedy sports car in the team’s parking lot at their facility in Mesa, Arizona, and needless to say, it looks about as flashy as some of the tags that the infielder is adept at making:

Baez and the Cubs will begin their Cactus League schedule on Saturday afternoon, with the Oakland A’s making the trip to Sloan Park and the rest of the Cubs heading to Scottsdale to battle the San Francisco Giants.