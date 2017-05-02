James Beard Awards 2017: See The Full List of Winners

The James Beard Awards, which honors chefs and other leads in the food and dining industry named for the famed cookbook author, were hosted Monday night in Chicago at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
"Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and furthers the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone," the foundation said in a news release. "Each award category has an individual committee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards program. All JBF Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia."
Here's the full list of winners from the ceremony Monday night:
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards
75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)
Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, and Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California
76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)
Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, and Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta
Design Icon
Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant
NYC
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards
Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Le Coucou
NYC
Outstanding Baker
A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.
Mark Furstenberg
Bread Furst
Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
New Orleans
Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
Michael Solomonov
Zahav
Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Ghaya Oliveira
Daniel
NYC
Outstanding Restaurant
A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.
Topolobampo
Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
Stephen Starr
Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)
Philadelphia
Outstanding Service
A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY
Outstanding Wine Program
A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.
Canlis
Seattle
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional
A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry.
Sam Calagione
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Milton, DE
Rising Star Chef of the Year
A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.
Zachary Engel
Shaya
New Orleans
Best Chefs
Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde
Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Greg Vernick
Vernick Food & Drink
Philadelphia
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
Kevin Nashan
Sidney Street Cafe
St. Louis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Marco Canora
Hearth
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)
Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley
Eventide Oyster Co.
Portland, ME
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton
Ox
Portland, OR
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
Rebecca Wilcomb
Herbsaint
New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
Steven Satterfield
Miller Union
Atlanta
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)
Hugo Ortega
Hugo’s
Houston
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco
2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees
Roger Berkowitz
President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods
Boston
Suzanne Goin
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern
Los Angeles
Evan Kleiman
Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food
Los Angeles
Michel Nischan
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave
Bridgeport, CT
Rajat Parr
Domaine de la Cote
Lompac, CA
2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Bertha's Kitchen
North Charleston, SC
Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley
Gioia's Deli
St. Louis
Owner: Alex Donley
La Taqueria
San Francisco
Owner: Miguel Jara
Sahadi's
Brooklyn, NY
Owners: Christine Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi
Schultz's Crab House
Essex, MD
Owners: Chrissy Burkman, Stephanie Kell, Jason McKinney, Michelle McKinney, Robert A. McKinney Jr., and Stephen McKinney
2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year
Denise Cerreta
One World Everybody Eats
Salt Lake City
2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award
Nora Pouillon
Restaurant Nora
Washington, D.C.