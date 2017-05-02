James Beard Awards 2017: See The Full List of Winners | NBC Chicago
James Beard Awards 2017: See The Full List of Winners

    Winners of the James Beard Awards were announced Monday--with a pairing of local talent on the menu.

    (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

    The James Beard Awards, which honors chefs and other leads in the food and dining industry named for the famed cookbook author, were hosted Monday night in Chicago at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

    "Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and furthers the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone," the foundation said in a news release. "Each award category has an individual committee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards program. All JBF Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia."

    Here's the full list of winners from the ceremony Monday night:

    2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards

    75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

    Firm: AvroKO

    Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, and Greg Bradshaw

    Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

    76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

    Firm: Meyer Davis

    Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, and Katie McPherson

    Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

    Design Icon

    Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant

    NYC

    2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

    Best New Restaurant

    A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

    Le Coucou

    NYC

    Outstanding Baker

    A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.

    Mark Furstenberg

    Bread Furst

    Washington, D.C.

    Outstanding Bar Program

    A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.

    Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

    New Orleans

    Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

    A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

    Michael Solomonov

    Zahav

    Philadelphia

    Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

    A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

    Ghaya Oliveira

    Daniel

    NYC

    Outstanding Restaurant

    A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.

    Topolobampo

    Chicago

    Outstanding Restaurateur

    A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

    Stephen Starr

    Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)

    Philadelphia

    Outstanding Service

    A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.

    Blue Hill at Stone Barns

    Pocantico Hills, NY

    Outstanding Wine Program 

    A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.

    Canlis

    Seattle

    Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

    A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry.

    Sam Calagione

    Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

    Milton, DE

    Rising Star Chef of the Year

    A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

    Zachary Engel

    Shaya

    New Orleans

    Best Chefs

    Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

    Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

    Sarah Grueneberg

    Monteverde

    Chicago

    Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

    Greg Vernick

    Vernick Food & Drink

    Philadelphia

    Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

    Kevin Nashan

    Sidney Street Cafe

    St. Louis

    Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

    Marco Canora

    Hearth

    Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

    Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley

    Eventide Oyster Co.

    Portland, ME

    Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

    Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton

    Ox

    Portland, OR

    Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

    Rebecca Wilcomb

    Herbsaint

    New Orleans

    Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

    Steven Satterfield

    Miller Union

    Atlanta

    Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

    Hugo Ortega

    Hugo’s

    Houston

    Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

    Corey Lee

    Benu

    San Francisco

    2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

    Roger Berkowitz

    President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods

    Boston

    Suzanne Goin

    Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern

    Los Angeles

    Evan Kleiman

    Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food

    Los Angeles

    Michel Nischan

    Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave

    Bridgeport, CT

    Rajat Parr

    Domaine de la Cote

    Lompac, CA

    2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

    Bertha's Kitchen

    North Charleston, SC

    Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley

    Gioia's Deli

    St. Louis

    Owner: Alex Donley

    La Taqueria

    San Francisco

    Owner: Miguel Jara

    Sahadi's

    Brooklyn, NY

    Owners: Christine Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi

    Schultz's Crab House

    Essex, MD

    Owners: Chrissy Burkman, Stephanie Kell, Jason McKinney, Michelle McKinney, Robert A. McKinney Jr., and Stephen McKinney

    2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

    Denise Cerreta

    One World Everybody Eats

    Salt Lake City

    2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

    Nora Pouillon

    Restaurant Nora

    Washington, D.C.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

