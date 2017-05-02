James Beard Awards 2017: See The Full List of Winners

Winners of the James Beard Awards were announced Monday--with a pairing of local talent on the menu.

The James Beard Awards, which honors chefs and other leads in the food and dining industry named for the famed cookbook author, were hosted Monday night in Chicago at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

"Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and furthers the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone," the foundation said in a news release. "Each award category has an individual committee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards program. All JBF Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia."

Here's the full list of winners from the ceremony Monday night:

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards

75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: AvroKO

Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, and Greg Bradshaw

Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: Meyer Davis

Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, and Katie McPherson

Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon

Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant

NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Le Coucou

NYC

Outstanding Baker

A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.

Mark Furstenberg

Bread Furst

Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

New Orleans

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Michael Solomonov

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Ghaya Oliveira

Daniel

NYC

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.

Topolobampo

Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Stephen Starr

Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)

Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Wine Program

A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.

Canlis

Seattle

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry.

Sam Calagione

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Milton, DE

Rising Star Chef of the Year

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

Zachary Engel

Shaya

New Orleans

Best Chefs

Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Sarah Grueneberg

Monteverde

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Greg Vernick

Vernick Food & Drink

Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Kevin Nashan

Sidney Street Cafe

St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora

Hearth

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley

Eventide Oyster Co.

Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton

Ox

Portland, OR

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Rebecca Wilcomb

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Steven Satterfield

Miller Union

Atlanta

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Hugo Ortega

Hugo’s

Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Corey Lee

Benu

San Francisco

2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Roger Berkowitz

President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods

Boston

Suzanne Goin

Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern

Los Angeles

Evan Kleiman

Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food

Los Angeles

Michel Nischan

Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave

Bridgeport, CT

Rajat Parr

Domaine de la Cote

Lompac, CA

2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Bertha's Kitchen

North Charleston, SC

Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley

Gioia's Deli

St. Louis

Owner: Alex Donley

La Taqueria

San Francisco

Owner: Miguel Jara

Sahadi's

Brooklyn, NY

Owners: Christine Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi

Schultz's Crab House

Essex, MD

Owners: Chrissy Burkman, Stephanie Kell, Jason McKinney, Michelle McKinney, Robert A. McKinney Jr., and Stephen McKinney

2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta

One World Everybody Eats

Salt Lake City

2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon

Restaurant Nora

Washington, D.C.