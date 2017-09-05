Hamstring Strain Puts Cubs' Jake Arrieta Out For 1-2 Starts

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta will miss one or two starts after suffering a grade one hamstring strain during Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Joe Maddon said Mike Mongomery will probably start Saturday and Kyle Hendricks on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arrieta did not talk to reporters Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

An MRI was performed Tuesday to rule out abnormalities, the newspaper reports.

Arrieta, who leads baseball with a 1.59 ERA since the All-Star break, delivered a pitch to Josh Bell and immediately began clutching his right leg. Trainers and manager Joe Maddon came onto the field, and Arrieta was removed after trying to throw another pitch from the top of the mound.

After Monday's game, the team announced that Arrieta will continue to get treatment on the leg.