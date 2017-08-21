Watch the total solar eclipse as it happened over Carbondale, Illinois Monday -- in less than a minute.

Timelapse: Watch the Eclipse Over Carbondale in Less Than a Minute

The number of people who came out to the Adler Planetarium's solar eclipse event Monday exceeded organization's expectations.

The Adler originally planned on a crowd of 10,000. But 35,000 solar glasses later--it was evident--this wasn't an eclipse to miss.

The crowds came early, some sky-watchers setting up their spots at midnight.

"I fell off my bike but we made it and we got our glasses," said Gerard Mooney, from Ireland.

"I found my spot and I'm OK," laughed Nicole Edwards, who brought her family to the Adler.

"I'm back in Chicago after 19 years to visit my family and see the eclipse," said Anamika Desai, visiting from Virginia. "It's awesome."

"Oh look! It's happening!" exclaimed Cornelia Muller from England at the moment of totality.

And then mixture of silence, gasps and outbursts.

"Oh, but here comes the clouds again," Lauren Komacsar lamented.

It took a few tries for Lomacsar to get a clear shot. But, like others--she got her chance and an image they'll never forget.

As fast as the crowds came in, they left after the peak.

If you missed this year's eclipse, the Adler is already planing for its next event seven years from now.