Iraqi Man Seeking Move to Ill. After Risking Life to Help US Troops Could Face Setback Under Trump Travel Ban

Illinois friends of an Iraqi man waiting for a Special Immigrant Visa fear he won’t be able to move to the United States any time soon as a result of President Trump’s executive order restricting immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Business partners John Taylor and Majid Jabber continue to raise awareness for “Jaguar”, an interpreter who risked his life to help American troops during the height of the Iraq War and insurgency. Jabber, who worked as a translator and now lives in Toulon, Illinois, said Iraqis who help Americans are often considered “traitors” by extremists.

“I can only imagine what ‘Jaguar’ is feeling right now,” Jabber said. “Time is a luxury people don’t have. You’re really fighting for your life every second.”

Taylor is a former Illinois National Guardsman who patrolled alongside “Jaguar” in areas near Baghdad in 2004 and 2005. Taylor said he has been in contact with “Jaguar” regarding President Trump’s executive order and how it could impact his dream of moving his family to Illinois.

“He is very upset. It’s been almost six years now since he applied for his refugee status,” Taylor said. “He just doesn’t see an end in sight.”

“Jaguar” has received recommendations from military officers and supervisors and applied for the Special Immigration Visa in 2011. He is awaiting a second interview in the approval process.

Over the weekend another Iraqi man who worked as an interpreter for the US military was detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport following President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“We need to appreciate the service that they’ve had, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t let them in without a certain degree of vetting,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer during a press conference Monday. “The onus is on us to make sure that we’re protecting the American people.”

Taylor said the immigration ban has sparked him to think “outside the box” in a renewed effort to help his friend.

“We’re making plans to see if we can get him to another country. It may end up being somewhere in Europe. Ideally, it'd be nice to get him to North America,” Taylor said. “Maybe when the time is right, he can come to the United States.”

Jabber arrived to the US on a Special Immigrant Visa in 2007. He found work as an engineer before partnering with Taylor to open a chain of vape stores across northern Illinois.