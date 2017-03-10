Using Chance the Rapper as his inspiration, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett announced plans to donate every endorsement he earns this season.

Bennett posted to Instagram Thursday saying he will donate the endorsements to minority communities and to initiatives that help women of color.

"I was inspired by Chance The Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system,” Bennett wrote. “So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth.”

Chance replied in a tweet saying, “Good man.”

The move even earned praise from Ellen DeGeneres.

After announcing earlier this week that he was donating $1 million of his own money to Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago rapper gave $100,000 to 10 different CPS schools Thursday.

Read Bennett’s full post below: