Inspired by Chance the Rapper, NFL Player Pledges Big Donation | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Inspired by Chance the Rapper, NFL Player Pledges Big Donation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/NBC 5

    Using Chance the Rapper as his inspiration, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett announced plans to donate every endorsement he earns this season.

    Bennett posted to Instagram Thursday saying he will donate the endorsements to minority communities and to initiatives that help women of color.

    "I was inspired by Chance The Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system,” Bennett wrote. “So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth.” 

    Chance replied in a tweet saying, “Good man.”

    The move even earned praise from Ellen DeGeneres. 

    After announcing earlier this week that he was donating $1 million of his own money to Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago rapper gave $100,000 to 10 different CPS schools Thursday.

    Read Bennett’s full post below:

     

    "I was inspired by Chance The Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system. So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth. The system is failing our kids, and it will be up to the community and our leaders to help keep the hope alive by focusing on improving our education system and the future of our kids. Any company that decides to invest in me, just know that you’ll be investing in opportunities and providing inspiration for these families- many who feel unnoticed or go unmentioned. I have decided to donate all of my endorsement money in 2017 to help rebuild minority communities through s.t.e.a.m programs, as well as initiatives that directly affect women of color in hopes that we can create more opportunities for our youth and build a brighter future. In addition, 50% of the proceeds from my jersey sales this year will go to programs and initiatives to support inner-city garden projects, as it’s not only about providing opportunities in education and arts, but to help provide the right nutrition and access to healthy living to all. I’m asking all professional athletes to join me by donating a portion of your endorsements this year to a cause of your choice. We can make a difference. It’s up to us to help plant seeds of hope and help fuel the future. Power to the People, Michael Bennett”

    A post shared by Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) on

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices