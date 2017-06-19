Infant Born on Father's Day Gets Perfect Cubs-Inspired Name

One Cubs fan’s first Father’s Day was certainly a memorable one.

Stephen Case tweeted Sunday that he welcomed his new daughter into the world, giving her a name even the Cubs couldn’t help but love – Waveland.

“Happy birthday to my new daughter, Waveland,” Case tweeted. “It will be tough to top my first Father’s Day. Cubs Win! @Cubs #FlyTheW.”

The infant’s name is inspired by Waveland Avenue, a Chicago street surrounding the iconic Wrigley Field ballpark on the city’s North Side.

The Cubs even tweeted congratulations to Case soon after his daughter’s birth.

“Congratulations! #ThatsCub,” the message read.

The team beat the Pirates Sunday in a stunning 7-1 victory.