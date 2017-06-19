Infant Born on Father's Day Gets Perfect Cubs-Inspired Name | NBC Chicago
Chicago Baseball

Chicago Baseball

Infant Born on Father's Day Gets Perfect Cubs-Inspired Name

    One Cubs fan’s first Father’s Day was certainly a memorable one.

    Stephen Case tweeted Sunday that he welcomed his new daughter into the world, giving her a name even the Cubs couldn’t help but love – Waveland.

    “Happy birthday to my new daughter, Waveland,” Case tweeted. “It will be tough to top my first Father’s Day. Cubs Win! @Cubs #FlyTheW.”

    The infant’s name is inspired by Waveland Avenue, a Chicago street surrounding the iconic Wrigley Field ballpark on the city’s North Side.

    The Cubs even tweeted congratulations to Case soon after his daughter’s birth.

    “Congratulations! #ThatsCub,” the message read.

    The team beat the Pirates Sunday in a stunning 7-1 victory.

    Published 11 minutes ago

