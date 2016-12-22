An Indiana mother is facing battery charges after she allegedly beat her children for opening Christmas presents early, officials said.

Prosecutors accused Sascha Collins, of Greenfield, of throwing her two sons into a wall, hitting them with a belt and biting them, according to an affidavit.

According to the report, the boys’ sister said her mother became angry when the kids unwrapped gifts in their home. The daughter told police she had arrived home to find her mother storming around the house saying "she was blessed with the worst kids ever and they were so ungrateful" and noticed her brothers crying and sounding like they were in pain.

The sister told police the young boys said their mother threw them against the wall, bit them, hit them with a belt and smacked them, according to the affidavit.

Officers at the scene said the boys, ages 7 and 9, had "signs of injury but nothing that appeared to need immediate medical attention," authorities said.

Her daughter told police Collins had been drinking alcohol the night before the incident, according to the report.

Collins also admitted to police she "lost it" and there "is no excuse for it," according to the documents.

It was not immediately known if Collins had an attorney.