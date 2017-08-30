A man from Hobart, Indiana, has requested “chemical castration” as a condition of his release, the Post-Tribune reports.

Michael Bessigano, 46, has been in the Lake County Jail since January for violating his probation by receiving “obscene matters from an interactive computer service,” the paper reports.

He has asked a federal court, as a condition of his release, if it will consider his taking a drug that would reduce his testosterone levels.

"To the extent that Mr. Bessigano has accidentally injured or killed animals during the course of his sexual exploits, that harm is no greater than that imposed by meat-eaters and leather-wearers nationwide," his attorney wrote in a court filing, according to the Post-Tribune.

The paper reports Bessiagano as having animal abuse charges as far back from the early 1990s.

An associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine says the hormone treatment could work, the paper reports.

Bessigano served more than four years in prison for the 2002 animal cruelty conviction for having sex with a chicken, then killing the animal. He was released from prison on Jan. 29, then arrested again on June 12 on allegations of a parole violation, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

He was charged with sexually abusing and killing a chicken at a Valparaiso motel in 2001.