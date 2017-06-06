Indiana Man Locked Door Before Sexually Abusing West Suburban Hotel Maid: Prosecutors | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Indiana Man Locked Door Before Sexually Abusing West Suburban Hotel Maid: Prosecutors

“The victim in this case is a woman just trying to make an honest living and should not have to worry about being sexually abused while at work," the state's attorney's said.

By Richard Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DuPage County State's Attorney
    Nien Siu

    An Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a hotel maid in a western suburb of Chicago appeared in court Tuesday in a case prosecutors describe as “very disturbing.”

    Nien Siu, 26, of Indianapolis, charged with criminal sexual abuse and battery was ordered held in lieu of $300,000 by DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos.

    Prosecutors say say Siu returned to his Extended Stay Hotel room on June 4 about 2:30 p.m. while a maid was cleaning the room. Siu locked the door to the room, the DuPage County State’s Attorney alleges, and sexually abused the woman before she fled and told hotel authorities what happened. The Naperville Police Department was contacted and officers found Siu in his room the following day where he was taken into custody, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

    Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said there was a "delay in reporting of the event," when asked why police responded to the hotel a day later.

    “The allegations against Mr. Siu are very disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Tuesday. “The victim in this case is a woman just trying to make an honest living and should not have to worry about being sexually abused while at work. Thankfully, she was able to flee and report the incident to authorities.”

    Extended Stay Hotel did not immediately respond to request for comment.

    It was not immediately clear if Siu had a lawyer.

    He is due back in court June 26.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices