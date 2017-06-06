An Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a hotel maid in a western suburb of Chicago appeared in court Tuesday in a case prosecutors describe as “very disturbing.”

Nien Siu, 26, of Indianapolis, charged with criminal sexual abuse and battery was ordered held in lieu of $300,000 by DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos.

Prosecutors say say Siu returned to his Extended Stay Hotel room on June 4 about 2:30 p.m. while a maid was cleaning the room. Siu locked the door to the room, the DuPage County State’s Attorney alleges, and sexually abused the woman before she fled and told hotel authorities what happened. The Naperville Police Department was contacted and officers found Siu in his room the following day where he was taken into custody, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said there was a "delay in reporting of the event," when asked why police responded to the hotel a day later.

“The allegations against Mr. Siu are very disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Tuesday. “The victim in this case is a woman just trying to make an honest living and should not have to worry about being sexually abused while at work. Thankfully, she was able to flee and report the incident to authorities.”

Extended Stay Hotel did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Siu had a lawyer.

He is due back in court June 26.