Indiana Lottery Officials Looking for Owner of $4.5M Winning Ticket Set to Expire

Time is running out for owner of a winning lottery ticket sold in Indiana to claim a $4.5 million jackpot prize.

The Hoosier Lottery ticket was purchased at Marsh Supermarket at 1435 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis for the the Aug. 17, 2016 drawing.

It matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number, lottery officials said.

The Aug. 17 winning numbers are: 16-17-19-22-23-43-44.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, meaning the ticket holder has until Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. to come forward.

The ticket holder should sign the back immediately and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.