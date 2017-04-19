Stunning Photos Show Inside Vacant Theaters in Chicago Area

A Chicago photographer managed to capture incredible images of vacant spaces across the Chicago area, including several inside abandoned theaters. Darris Lee Harris' photos show inside the Lawndale Theater and the Portage Theater in Chicago, along with the Palace Theater in Gary.

The Portage Theater was at the center of controversy in 2013 when a dispute over a liquor license and poor management reportedly forced it to close indefinitely.

Scroll down to see the stunning images inside the now-vacant buildings.