 Stunning Photos Show Inside Vacant Theaters in Chicago Area | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Stunning Photos Show Inside Vacant Theaters in Chicago Area

50 minutes ago

A Chicago photographer managed to capture incredible images of vacant spaces across the Chicago area, including several inside abandoned theaters.

Darris Lee Harris' photos show inside the Lawndale Theater and the Portage Theater in Chicago, along with the Palace Theater in Gary.

The Portage Theater was at the center of controversy in 2013 when a dispute over a liquor license and poor management reportedly forced it to close indefinitely.

Scroll down to see the stunning images inside the now-vacant buildings.

More Photo Galleries
Trump Honors New England Patriots on Super Bowl Win
Royal Family: Prince William Gives Victoria Beckham OBE
Connect With Us
AdChoices