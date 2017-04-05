Was an impound lot targeted? That's the question this morning after a raging fire ruined several cars parked in a tow yard in Chicago's Gage Park. NBC 5's Kye Martin reports from the scene with the latest on the investigation.

Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed several cars at a South Side impound lot early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at Empire Towing near West 57th Street and South Claremont Avenue just before midnight Tuesday to find multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, police said.

At least a 10 vehicles being held at the Gage Park neighborhood lot were damaged beyond repair, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but Chicago police said it is believed the fire was intentionally set.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC 5 she arrived at the tow yard to find her car completely torched.

“Trashed, completely burnt,” she said. “It’s not even salvageable … I don’t understand this. One day you have a vehicle, the next day you don’t.”

Eric Perez, who owns an auto body shop housed at the other end of the tow yard, said he was surprised by the crime.

“The area is safe,” Perez said. “It’s never had a problem before.”

Empire Towing did not immediately respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.

The Chicago Police Department arson unit is investigating the blaze.