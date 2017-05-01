A college student from Arlington Heights died Sunday after being found unresponsive in his Missouri motel room during a “fraternal formal event,” officials said.

Kamil Jackowski, 19, a student at the University of Iowa, was found about 7 a.m. in his room at the Camden on the Lake motel room in Lake Ozark, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Fire department and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene and began performing CPR on Jackowski, authorities said. He was later transported to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled to be done in Springfield, Missouri, Monday.

“I am saddened to inform you of the loss of a student from the Hawkeye family,” Lyn Redington, dean of students at University of Iowa said in a letter to students. “We offer our deepest condolences to Kamil's family, friends, and loved ones.”

Jackowski was a freshman studying pre-business, the letter said. Redington encouraged students to seek “emotional support” and to utilize the university’s counseling service.

In a statement published in the Daily Iowan, the school announced it was banning out-of-town formals and alcohol.

"These bans are not to be seen as punishments," the statement reads. "Rather, they are an acknowledgment that we must address the pervasive and dangerous alcohol culture that exists within our community."

Jackowski was in Missouri for a Sigma Chi fraternity event, the Daily Herald reported.

The president of the fraternity, Emmet Corrigan, told the newspaper in a statement Jackowski was “an intelligent, kind, caring and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.”

Corrigan told the Herald fraternity members were cooperating with university and fraternity officials in their investigation.

Jackowski graduated from Hersey High School in 2016.

An online petition requests the high school retire Jackowski’s football jersey number.

“Kamil was one of the most impressive humans and athletes to ever walk Herseys halls,” Hersey said. Unfortunately, his life was taken too soon. Hersey should honor him as being number 1 on and off the field. Always. RIP Kamil.”

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money to pay for Jackowski’s funeral.