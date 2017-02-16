Illinois senators were told this week to conserve paper, printer ink and toner after the Senate's office supply vendor stopped accepting orders due to a lack of payment related to the state’s nearly two-year budget impasse, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kristin Richards, Senate President John Cullerton’s chief of staff, reportedly sent an email Wednesday to senators outlining the situation.

“While we have alternative options in place to address immediate needs, it is unclear how long we can make them work,” Richards wrote. “Employees of the Office of the Senate President have been asked to conserve supplies by limiting printing and copying activities, and lean heavily on sharing documents electronically when they are able to do so.”

Although many vital state functions are still being funded through court orders and consent decrees, Illinois’ higher education and social service agencies continue to languish without a full budget.

As a result, a growing list of social service providers have already sued the state seeking back payment, the Tribune reports. The list includes the Ounce of Prevention Fund, an early childhood education nonprofit led by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s wife, Diana Rauner.

Gov. Rauner issued his third annual budget address Wednesday, lauding the Illinois Senate’s efforts to formulate a bipartisan “grand bargain” and pushing for a full, balanced spending plan.