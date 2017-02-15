Illinois Restaurants, Chefs and Bars Named Semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Awards | NBC Chicago
Illinois Restaurants, Chefs and Bars Named Semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Awards

The final nominees are set to be announced on March 15

    Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

    The James Beard Awards on Wednesday named the semifinalists for the 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards. 

    The semifinalists were named in a number of categories, including Outstanding Restaurant and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

    A number of Illinois and Chicago restaurants, chefs and bars were named on the list.

    See the local semifinalists below:

    Best New Restaurant

    Oriole, Chicago

    Roister, Chicago

    Smyth, Chicago

    Outstanding Baker

    Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

    Outstanding Bar Program

    Lost Lake, Chicago

    Outstanding Chef

    Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago

    Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago

    Outstanding Pastry Chef

    Aya Fukai, Maple & Ash, Chicago

    Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

    Outstanding Restaurant

    Topolobampo, Chicago

    Outstanding Restaurateur

    Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

    Outstanding Service

    Boka, Chicago

    North Pond, Chicago

    Sepia, Chicago

    Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional

    Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails, Chicago

    Rising Star Chef of the Year

    David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL

    Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

    Best Chef Great Lakes

    Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago

    Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

    Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

    Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago

    Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

    Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago

    Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

    Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago

    Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago

    Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago

    Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

    Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

    Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago

