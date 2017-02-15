The James Beard Awards on Wednesday named the semifinalists for the 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
The semifinalists were named in a number of categories, including Outstanding Restaurant and Rising Star Chef of the Year.
A number of Illinois and Chicago restaurants, chefs and bars were named on the list.
The final nominees are set to be announced on March 15.
See the local semifinalists below:
Best New Restaurant
Oriole, Chicago
Roister, Chicago
Smyth, Chicago
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program
Lost Lake, Chicago
Outstanding Chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Aya Fukai, Maple & Ash, Chicago
Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurant
Topolobampo, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Outstanding Service
Boka, Chicago
North Pond, Chicago
Sepia, Chicago
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails, Chicago
Rising Star Chef of the Year
David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL
Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago
Best Chef Great Lakes
Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago
Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago
Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago
Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago