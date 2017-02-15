The James Beard Awards on Wednesday named the semifinalists for the 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The semifinalists were named in a number of categories, including Outstanding Restaurant and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

A number of Illinois and Chicago restaurants, chefs and bars were named on the list.

The final nominees are set to be announced on March 15.

See the local semifinalists below:

Best New Restaurant

Oriole, Chicago

Roister, Chicago

Smyth, Chicago

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

Lost Lake, Chicago

Outstanding Chef

Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago

Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Aya Fukai, Maple & Ash, Chicago

Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurant

Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Outstanding Service

Boka, Chicago

North Pond, Chicago

Sepia, Chicago

Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional

Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails, Chicago

Rising Star Chef of the Year

David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL

Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

Best Chef Great Lakes

Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago

Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago

Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago