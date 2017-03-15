Nominees for the James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday--with a slew of local talent on the menu.
See the local nominees below:
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurant
Topolobampo, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago
Best Chef Great Lakes
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago
