Chicago Restaurants, Chefs Nominated for 2017 James Beard Awards | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Chicago Restaurants, Chefs Nominated for 2017 James Beard Awards

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

    Nominees for the James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday--with a slew of local talent on the menu.

    See the local nominees below:

    Outstanding Baker

    Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

    Outstanding Restaurant

    Topolobampo, Chicago

    Outstanding Restaurateur

    Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

    Rising Star Chef of the Year

    Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

    Best Chef Great Lakes

    Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

    Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

    Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

    Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

    Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices