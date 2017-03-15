Nominees for the James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday--with a slew of local talent on the menu.

See the local nominees below:

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurant

Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

Best Chef Great Lakes

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago