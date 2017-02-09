A Lockport man bowled a 900 series—three consecutive 300 games made up of 36 strikes in a row—Friday night.

Sam Esposito bowled the perfect games at the Strike N Spare II in Lockport in the Friday Night Classic League, the Herald News reports.

“It’s the kind of thing you dream of as a kid, pitching a perfect game or bowling a 900 series,” Esposito told the newspaper. “But you never think it is going to come to that. I couldn’t imagine that it actually would happen.”

Esposito reportedly was told the 900 has been approved by the United States Bowling Congress and the paperwork for sanctioning should be finalized soon, according to the Herald News. After everything is filed, he will be the second sanctioned 900 bowler in Illinois history and 32nd in the United States, the paper reports.

Esposito was a regular bowler on his high school team from 2005 through 2009.

He told the newspaper he started work early that day, around 4:30 a.m., and thought he wouldn’t make it to bowling later in the evening.

But he did.

“Once we started, they just kept falling. One of the guys told me, ‘You look like you’re in a zone, and everyone around you is a ghost,’” Esposito said.