Illinois DCFS Head Resigns

The director of Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services will “transition out of state government” next month, according to a press release from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office.

George Sheldon will resign effective June 15 to become the CEO of Our Kids of Miaami-Dade/Monroe, Inc., the release says. Rauner designated Lise Spacapan as interim director “pending a nationwide search.”

“Lise Spacapan has served as General Counsel of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for a year and a half. She oversees a law department with nearly 100 members throughout the state,” the release states. “Over the past 30 years, she has been a litigation partner in the Chicago offices of three major law firms: Kirkland & Ellis, Husch Blackwell and Jenner & Block. She handled cases throughout the country focused on complex commercial litigation and products liability.”

Sheldon’s resignation comes less than a week after DCFS released a 22-page report detailing its investigation into the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby.

The toddler was the subject of a massive search before her body was found under a couch in her family's Joliet home last month.

DCFS’ Joliet office offered gift cards to workers closing the most cases just months before the missing girl's body was found, the Tribune reported.

Earlier this month, Sheldon said he's considering a major change in the way the agency conducts abuse and neglect investigations.