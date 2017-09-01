As Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices, Illinois could see record-high prices just in time for Labor Day weekend. Emily Florez reports.

The devastation from Harvey will have a ripple effect on the Chicago area this Labor Day weekend, sending gas prices rising on what is anticipated to be the heaviest travel day of the long holiday weekend.

With millions set to hit area roadways, gas prices are about to jump.

The spike in prices is due largely to major oil pipelines being shut down from the storm that caused catastrophic flooding in Houston and parts of Texas.

Beth Moser, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association, said she expects prices in Illinois will reach a record for the year Friday.

According to AAA, the national gas price average for a regular tank of gas sat at $2.52 Friday morning. In Illinois, that average was $2.53.

Chicago had the most expensive prices in the area, with an average of $2.79. Much of the metro area saw an average of $2.65.

The Illinois Tollway expects more than 8 million vehicles will hit the roads for Labor Day weekend.