Some lawmakers are accusing President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice after revelations that James Comey wrote a private account of the president asking him to shut down an investigation. But obstruction of justice is a tricky issue.

Comey Memo: Would Asking to End Probe Be Obstruction?

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger called for an independent commission or special prosecutor to investigate recent allegations against President Donald Trump Wednesday, making him among the first Congressional Republicans to push for further investigation of the growing controversies.



“It seems like every day there’s some new information to pop,” Kinzinger said in an interview on CNN Wednesday. “Yesterday it was this idea of speaking and giving intelligence information, today it’s the idea of did in fact -- was there a quote-unquote coverup or an attempt to cover up or an attempt to obstruct justice. This is very concerning.”

Kinzinger said during the interview that the circumstances surrounding the president and an investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election “has become too political.”

“I think it’s time that we look at the idea, whether it’s an independent commission or a special prosecutor, I’m not sure the best venue, but I think it’s time that we do whatever is necessary,” he told CNN.

Trump faced fallout Wednesday over revelations that he personally appealed to now-fired FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, allegations based on notes Comey wrote after the meeting.

The White House has denied the report, which came amid a furor over the president's discussions with Russian diplomats in which Trump is said to have disclosed classified information.

Kinzinger wasn't the only Republican speaking critically of the allegations Wednesday.

“These are troubling revelations," Rep. Peter Roskam said in a statement. "It is the President’s responsibility to protect America’s secrets from America’s enemies. It is alarming to read reports suggesting President Trump revealed classified information to Vladimir Putin’s adversarial regime."

John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said late Tuesday that the developments had reached "Watergate size and scale."

But House Speaker Paul Ryan argued against a rush to judgment on the revelations while Congress exercises its oversight authority over the president.

"Our job is to be responsible, sober and focus only on gathering the facts. That is what Congress does in conducting oversight of the executive branch," he said.

Kinzinger echoed that sentiment Wednesday, saying he hasn’t lost faith in Congress’ investigation and thinks it should continue.

“When this is done, the American people need to know that justice was served, either way,” Kinzinger said.