Us Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th Congressional District in Illinois, was among the members of Congress practicing at a Virginia baseball field when shots were fired Wednesday but was not hurt, his spokesperson confirmed.

Davis, who plays catcher on the team, was among several congressional Republicans practicing baseball when someone opened fire, striking House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple other people.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Avenue. As many as five people were shot, according to NBC News, including the gunman.

A congressional aide said Scalise, R-La., was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Davis tweeted Wednesday morning "Please pray for Steve and all those injured."

Other Illinois congressmen who were on the team include Darin LaHood and John Shumkus, who both also tweeted after the incident.

"Please pray wiht me for my friend @SteveScalise, USPC and all those there," Shimkus tweeted.

"My prayers are with @SteveScalise this morning as he's treated after this morning's shooting & will continue to monitor developments closely," LaHood wrote.

It was not immediately clear if they were at the practice as well.

Two Capital Police officers were among those shot as well. Those officers are with the dignitary protection unit.

Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeted early Wednesday that she had spoken to Capitol Police and that the officers "will be ok."

President Trump issued a statement: "Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody and there was no longer an active threat.

