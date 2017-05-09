ICE Did Not Provide Detainee Proper Medical Care: Lawsuit

A man detained by immigration agents in Chicago field a lawsuit against a federal agency Tuesday claiming he did not receive proper medical care while in custody. Christian Farr reports.

Inside the Dirksen Federal Building, family and friends of Wilmer Catalan-Ramirez came to support him. He sat in a wheelchair, while his attorney and Immigration Customs and Enforcement attorneys, along with other agencies handling his detention, argued over whether he has received proper care.

“The most important thing for all of us is to ensure that Wilmer receives the medical care he needs—it’s an emergency,” said community activist Rose Carrasco outside the courthouse Tuesday.

In January, Catalan-Ramirez became partially paralyzed after being shot in a drive-by shooting. His lawyer told a federal judge that he has not received proper medical care.

But an attorney for an agency handling his detention told the judge Catalan-Ramirez has not relayed these complaints to his medical providers while in custody.

On march 27, ICE agents took Catalan-Ramirez into custody on suspicion that he had been part of a gang, and because Catalan-Ramirez came into the United States illegally, the married father faces deportation.

Through an interpreter Catalan-Ramirez testified that during his arrest, ICE agents injured him even though he told them about his medical condition.

"ICE remains committed to providing a safe and humane environment for all those in its custody," the agency said in a statement. "Ice detains individuals in accordance with our national detention standards."

The case will be reviewed by a federal judge in the next two weeks.