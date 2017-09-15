Police are searching for a man who walked into a perfume store on Chicago’s North Side and tried to grab a store clerk before chasing her out of the building in a frightening incident that was all caught on camera. Emily Florez reports.

Video Shows Man Trying to Grab Store Clerk in Assault at Lincoln Square Perfume Store

Police are searching for a man who walked into a perfume store on Chicago’s North Side and tried to grab a store clerk before chasing her out of the building in a frightening incident that was all caught on camera.

The assault happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of North Western Avenue at Palette Fragrances in the city’s popular Lincoln Square neighborhood.

According to footage from the scene, obtained exclusively by NBC 5, the man, acting as though he plans to buy something, tells the 26-year-old store clerk “I hate to do this” before running behind the counter trying to grab her.

The woman runs out of the store and the man follows her before fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed an assault and criminal damage to property investigation was underway at the shop.

They said they are looking to identify the man seen in the video, who they described as being 35-40 years old, wearing a red hat, grey shirt and black jeans.

The store’s managers noted that one of the shop’s owners, who is pregnant, had arrived at the scene just minutes before the incident but wasn’t present for the attack.

Police are asking anyone who may know the man in the footage to call authorities.