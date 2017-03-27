All inbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway were shut down near Kedzie Avenue Monday afternoon for a shooting investigation, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said it was not immediately clear what happened but an investigation was underway and one shell casing was found at the scene. There had been no victims reported Monday afternoon, however.

Police said a witness saw two vehicles traveling eastbound shooting at each other on the expressway near Kedzie.

Traffic was being diverted off the eastbound lanes of the roadway at Independence Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The incident remained under investigation as of 2:45 p.m. It was not immediately known when the roadway would reopen.

