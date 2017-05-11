Howland Announces Candidacy for 2018 6th District Race

Democrat Amanda Howland ran against GOP Congressman Peter Roskam in the 6th District in 2016 and is now announcing she will be a candidate in 2018 as well.

Democrats nationally are targeting the 6th District and as many as five candidates may enter the race.

Howland is a civil rights attorney and former teacher and school principal.

While Roskam easily won in 2016 against Howland, she notes others like Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Raja Krishnimoorthi took more than one campaign to beat an incumbent.

Howland said “Peter is still inaccessible, doesn’t come out in public” and “when I ran the last time he never came out for interviews” and “wouldn’t participate in any town forums.”

“He’s lock step with Trump; he just voted against the healthcare, he thinks climate change is junk science,” she said.

Howland believes health care will be a key issue in the campaign. She herself has had recent kidney cancer surgery.

“Out of the blue they found I had a cancerous kidney; I’m still recovering," she said. "There looks like there won’t be any complications.”

While Howland favors tweaking Obamacare she also supports making sure those with pre-existing conditions are not penalized.