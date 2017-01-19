How to Get to the Women's March on Chicago

Organizers say at least 40,000 people have registered to be a part of the Women's March on Chicago this weekend. Mary Ann Ahern reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017)

With thousands of people expected to hit Chicago streets for a march and rally one day after Donald Trump's inauguration, getting around the city and to the event could take some planning.

From transportation to potential street closures, here is a look at transportation surrounding the event.

Organizers say more than 40,000 people have registered to be a part of the Women's March on Chicago this weekend.

On top of that, another 20,000 have said they are interested in attending the march.

According to the march's website, these are the best routes to take when traveling to the event:

From Union Station: Passengers can board the 126 Jackson eastbound, exit at Jackson and Wabash avenue, walk east 2 blocks to Columbus and Jackson.

From Ogilvie Station: Walk to Canal and Washington. Take a J14 to Michigan and Jackson, exit the bus and walk 1 block east to Jackson and Columbus.

From Millennium Station: Walk about 4 blocks south to Jackson, and east 1 block to Jackson and Columbus. Alternatively, board a 3, 4, or 147 at Michigan and Washington southbound, and alight at Michigan and Jackson. Walk 1 block east to Jackson and Columbus.

From LaSalle Street Station: Board the Blue line toward O’Hare at LaSalle. Ride 1 stop north to Jackson. Exit the train and walk about 4 blocks east to Jackson and Columbus. Alternatively, walk east on Congress Parkway approximately 2 blocks, then north at Dearborn. Walk north about 2 blocks to Dearborn and Jackson. Board a 126 eastbound and exit the bus at Jackson and Wabash. Walk about 2 blocks east to Jackson and Columbus.

Parking: The Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages will offer nearby parking to the rally, with entrances on Columbus Drive, north of Monroe or south of Randolph. Other options for commuters looking for discounted rates include Bestparking.com and spothero.com.

Metra is also expanding capacity on all lines Saturday to accomodate crowds expected for the march. That includes trains on the UP North, Milwaukee North, UP Northwest, Milwaukee West, UP West, BNSF, Rock Island, SouthWest Service and Metra Electric lines. There is no Saturday service on the North Central Service and Heritage Corridor lines.

Originally slated to be held at the Petrillo Bandshell Saturday, the event will now begin at 10 a.m. at Jackson Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive. A stage will be located on South Jackson Boulevard, “facing west in order to protect Grant Park from damage,” organizers said.

The event will begin with the rally near Grant Park, with the march expected to step off at 11:30 a.m.

Demonstrators will continue west on Jackson Boulevard, north onto Michigan, west on Adams, north on Dearborn, west on Randolph, south on Clark and return to Jackson before ending at Federal Plaza.

Jackson Boulevard will be closed for traffic from Lake Shore Drive to Columbus, organizers said.