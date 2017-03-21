How to Get Special NBC 5 Discount for Shamrock Shuffle Registration | NBC Chicago
How to Get Special NBC 5 Discount for Shamrock Shuffle Registration

Open to the first 100 people, runners can enter a special code to register at just $45.00

    Celia Johnson

    If you haven't signed up for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K yet, you still can. 

    Registration for the April 2 event will close early next week. Don't miss your chance to shuffle through the streets of downtown Chicago in the city's kickoff to outdoor running season. 

    To highlight NBC Chicago's partnership with the event, we will offer a limited-time $10 off discount.

    Open to the first 100 people, runners can enter a special code to register at just $45.00. 

    Go to shamrockshuffle.com/registration to sign-up and put NBC5 in the "special codes" field. 

    NBC Chicago will also offer complete live coverage of the finish line for the race, which will be streamed live on the website and app from 8-11 a.m. 

    Finish line videos will also be made available at NBCChicago.com after the race as well as on the NBC Chicago app. 

