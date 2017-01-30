See Inside: Mary Tyler Moore House for Sale in Minnesota

Want to live in the Mary Tyler Moore house? Now you can—or at least the Minneapolis home that inspired the fictional 119 North Weatherly. “Beyond the honor of serving as inspiration for one of America’s most iconic classic television series, this extraordinary home is a juxtaposition of vintage craftsmanship with a contemporary use of space—with modern amenities to match,” promotional material from Coldwell Banker Burnet reads. Interested? Agents Barry Berg and Chad Larsen will you help you make it after all.