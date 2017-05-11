Portillo's has announced a new sweepstakes this month and three lucky winners will receive $900 in prizes, including free portillo's for a year.

How You Can Win Free Portillo's For a Year

Taking photos of your food isn’t uncommon in today’s world, but if those photos include Portillo’s items, you could win a year’s worth of free goods from the beloved Chicago chain.

In honor of National Italian Beef month, the eatery known for hot dogs and Italian beef is holding a so-called “Meat Up” sweepstakes.

To enter, fans can post a photo on Twitter or Instagram showing their Portillo’s experience using the hashtag #meatupsweeps. Users also have to tag @portilloshotdogs in their photos to be entered.

Those who post photos will be entered for a chance to win $900 worth of goods including:

• Portillo's meals for a year

• Catering for up to 16 people

• Portillo's swag

The sweepstakes ends on May 31 and three winners will be selected in a random drawing. For more information, click here.