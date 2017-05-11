How You Can Win Free Portillo's For a Year | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

How You Can Win Free Portillo's For a Year

In honor of National Italian Beef month, the eatery known for hot dogs and Italian beef is holding a so-called “Meat Up” sweepstakes

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Portillo's has announced a new sweepstakes this month and three lucky winners will receive $900 in prizes, including free portillo's for a year. 

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Taking photos of your food isn’t uncommon in today’s world, but if those photos include Portillo’s items, you could win a year’s worth of free goods from the beloved Chicago chain.

    In honor of National Italian Beef month, the eatery known for hot dogs and Italian beef is holding a so-called “Meat Up” sweepstakes.

    To enter, fans can post a photo on Twitter or Instagram showing their Portillo’s experience using the hashtag #meatupsweeps. Users also have to tag @portilloshotdogs in their photos to be entered.

    Those who post photos will be entered for a chance to win $900 worth of goods including:

    • Portillo's meals for a year

    • Catering for up to 16 people

    • Portillo's swag

    The sweepstakes ends on May 31 and three winners will be selected in a random drawing. For more information, click here

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices