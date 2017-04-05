Garrett Popcorn is giving away free bags of CaramelCrisp Thursday in honor of National Caramel Popcorn Day.

The Chicago-based company said any customer who mentions "National CaramelCrisp Day" will receive a complimentary small bag of CaramelCrisp with any Garrett Popcorn purchase.

Those ordering online can also get free shipping on any 1-gallon tin design of CaramelCrisp by using the code CARAMEL at check out, the company said.

The promotion is limited to one per customer.

Garrett Popcorn said it has been perfecting its CaramelCrisp recipe since 1949 and wants to honor loyal fans with the giveaway.