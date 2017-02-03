Hot Tub-Themed Bar to Open in Chicago Hotel

Drinking cocktails in an indoor hot tub in the middle of winter isn't such a bad idea- especially when people are serving the drinks to you.





A River North Chicago hotel is opening a hot tub-themed bar next month. The ski-lodge inspired bar called Bunny Slope will open in the ACME Hotel's basement.

Owned by the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, loved the idea of bringing a hot tub concept to Chicago, especially during the winter was one that couldn't be passed up, the hotel said.

Cocktails and "boozy concoctions" in tune with the ski lodge theme will be served to Bunny Slope guests by head bartender Christian Hetter. Hetter is also the mixologist of The Berkshire Room and Bodega in ACME Chicago hotels.

Snowflake tile floors, log cabin timber walls, and a snowball chandelier fill the inside of Bunny Slope. A fire place, vintage skis, and old school ski lift seating also mirror the ski-lodge inspired theme. The vintage skis are used as bathrobe hangers with robes available for the guests.