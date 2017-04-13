Dozens of oak trees, many over 100 years old, are slated to be chopped down in a Chicago suburb by Arbor Day to make way for a natural gas pipeline in the area, homeowners say.

The Nicor Gas pipeline runs through properties of about two dozen residents in the Century Oaks West subdivision in Elgin.

Late last month, residents of the subdivision say they received letters informing them that tree clearing would begin this spring. The letters demanded the homeowners remove their sheds before the end of the month.

“Our trees are right on the border line,” said homeowner Laurie Beaver.

In recent days, Nicor began tagging trees that are scheduled for removal because they lie within or partially on the easement.

“Next week, Nicor Gas will begin clearing a stretch of natural gas pipeline right of way in Elgin,” Nicor said in a statement to NBC 5. “We have worked with the city and residents to coordinate the removal of any encroachments or vegetation on the pipeline right of way, like trees and sheds. Because trees can interfere with inspection of, and access to, the pipeline right of way, and large root structures can conflict with the safe operation of our underground pipeline system, the removal of some trees is necessary. Nicor Gas is committed to minimizing the potential impact of our work and preserving as many trees as practical. The work is expected to take several weeks to complete.”

But area residents say the move would be detrimental to the subdivision.

“It not only means a lot to us as the property owners here but the whole neighborhood,” said resident Jack Peterson, who stands to lose 14 trees, including four Oak trees.

“I had Nicor out here and I said ‘You guys have got to have a heart.’ I said ‘I love my trees - don’t do this to me,’” Beaver said. “'Put yourself in my position. Would you be fighting for your trees?’ I said ‘I’m going to fight as much as I can for my trees.’”

Homeowners say they were told the trees must be cleared out by April 28, also known as Arbor Day.