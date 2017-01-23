Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Seriously Injured in Forest Park

Police in west suburban Forest Park are searching for the driver who hit a man crossing an intersection Sunday night, and then left him lying in the middle of the street. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Police in Chicago’s west suburbs are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a man seriously hurt.

Witnesses say a man with serious injuries was left lying in the middle of Roosevelt Road near the intersection of Desplaines Avenue in Forest Park around 10 p.m. Sunday after being struck by a car that then kept on driving, according to police.

The victim was reportedly taken to Loyola University Medical Center, but further information on his condition was no immediately made available.

Roosevelt Road was closed until early Monday morning as authorities spent several hours gathering evidence and hosing down the roadway after what witnesses described as a disturbing scene.

Forest Park police are expected to release additional information on the findings of their investigation, as well as who was involved in the accident, on Monday.